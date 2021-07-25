Hugo Millan: Spanish motorbike rider, 14, dies in race at MotorLand Aragon in Spain

Hugo Millan died after a crash at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain on Sunday

Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old motorbike rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.

Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol, which is an international championship for teenage riders.

Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said that Millan, who crashed at Turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millán's passing.



We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team.



Ride in peace, Hugo. pic.twitter.com/zzc8IDqztG — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 25, 2021

The statement read: "Following a serious incident in European Talent Cup Race One at the MotorLand Aragón Round of the FIM CEV Repsol, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Hugo Millán.

"Millán was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the session immediately red flagged. The Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track before being transferred to the Medical Centre at the Circuit.

"Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Millán has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race.



We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones.



We will miss you Hugo. pic.twitter.com/IuSlkdCzxJ — FIM CEV Repsol (@CEVMotorcycle) July 25, 2021

"Millán was enjoying his most successful season so far in the FIM CEV Repsol, claiming several podiums to demonstrate his consistency as he competed at the front of the class.

"The FIM, FIM Europe, Dorna and MotorLand Aragón Circuit pass on our deepest condolences to Millán's family, friends, team and loved ones."

