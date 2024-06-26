Extreme H: The new hydrogen-fuelled motorsport launches, and they've got big plans

All-electric off-roading is becoming all-hydrogen off-roading, as Extreme E becomes Extreme H - the first ever hydrogen motorsport series.

The Extreme team love innovation. Not only were they the first carbon-neutral motorsport series, but they also pioneered gender equality in the sport, with one female and one male driver in every team since their launch in 2021.

Their next trailblazing step is the Pioneer 25, a hydrogen-powered 2.4-metre-wide monster, which can scale gradients of up to 130 per cent and reach 100kph in 4.5 seconds.

Image: The Pioneer 25 was revealed on Thursday at the official Extreme H launch

"It's so exciting to see the Extreme H car in real life," said Catie Munnings.

"I think already it's going to handle really well. It's lower, it's got a lower centre of gravity, it's wider, it's slightly longer, and I think it's got improved suspension.

"When you think of the areas that we're racing, (it's) really rocky terrain. I think we're going to have a faster car."

Image: Andretti's Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen finished third in last year's Extreme E standings

A report by EY found that the female-male performance gap has closed by an average of 51 per cent in Extreme E from Season 1 to Season 3, with the average gap now just 1.5 seconds.

"I'm really proud of the development of the female speed in Extreme E," said Munnings.

"In the last race we saw females faster than men. It's intertwined now; we see females winning races outright over the men.

"At the beginning of the championship, there was quite a big buffer because the female (drivers) just didn't have as much experience in motorsport as the guys that were chosen.

Image: Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Andretti fought for top stop at last years Hydro X Prix

"So, it really shows what can happen when you have the same opportunity and access to engineers and development.

"To have a championship where the females impact the overall result of the team and they really have to prioritise making sure that you're up to speed, it's made a massive difference to us."

Extreme H begins in 2025, with 10 races across five locations including the UK, Germany and the USA.

Image: The Extreme E cars are transported around the world on the St Helena, which was moored on The Thames for Thursday's launch

The Pioneer 25 is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, with water as its only by-product. This new car is designed to demonstrate not only the automotive uses of hydrogen, but it's role in the future of sustainable energy.

"Climate change is not at the centre like it was five years ago (when we launched Extreme E)," said Alejandro Agag, Extreme H CEO. On the other hand, the arrival of AI is going to multiply the need for energy in the world. Therefore, we are going to need every source (of energy).

"Hydrogen can be the enabler, can be the carrier of renewable energy all around the world. Hydrogen can be the solution to store and transport that (renewable) energy.

"I see Extreme H as much more than a racing championship. Of course, the racing, we love it. But hydrogen can have a role far beyond motorsport."

In December, Extreme H, F1 and the FIA announced a joint hydrogen working group to evaluate the technology's future use in motorsport.

Extreme H is hoping to replicate the impact F1 technology has had not only on hybrid cars, but in everything from fridges to hospitals.

"Formula One is a great example of how you can use motorsport to advance technology, same thing in Formula E for EV's," said Agag.

"With Extreme H, we're not only looking for hydrogen for the cars, but we're looking to help decarbonise the whole energy sector."

Extreme E's current team owners include Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg and Carlos Sainz Snr, with the sport looking to retain this level of F1 World Champions when the Extreme H teams are announced in the coming weeks.

Image: Rosberg X Racing were champions at last years Island X Prix

Motorsport is known for it's constant innovation and ability to produce a wider impact off the track. However, it feels Alejandro Agag and Extreme E, or H, are always one step ahead.

They've brought both social and technological trailblazing to the forefront of their mission, and are pushing the boundaries to great success.