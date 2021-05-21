Sky Sports and BBC Sport stars unite to fight against online abuse in Hate Won't Win video

"Hate and online abuse ruins lives."

The words are spoken by former F1 world champion Jenson Button but the sentiment is shared by the biggest names on Sky Sports and BBC Sport screens in a video collaboration that renews the commitment of both organisations to tackle online hate and abuse.

Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and other famous faces from BBC Sport join Button, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Gary Neville and many more from Sky Sports in the new video which is aimed at individuals who post hateful content.

Hit play on the video above to see their united message.

At both Sky and the BBC, we love sport, and with that we love the rivalries that sport brings - but in this video - we set aside our on-screen rivalry to unite in the fight against a cause we both passionately believe in.

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster says the power of a united voice sends a clear message to the abusers.

He said: "The collective influence of our two organisations coming together is a powerful moment to drive a change in behaviour online and show that hate won't win. Sky Sports and BBC Sport reach a huge combined audience and our message is loud and clear - enough is enough."

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "We are delighted that Sky have joined us in the continuation of Hate Won't Win to show online abuse is simply unacceptable. By partnering with Sky, we hope to spread the message even further that our social media accounts have a zero tolerance policy towards hateful messages. If we're on the same team, hate won't win."

Tony Burnett, Kick It Out CEO, said: "It's great to see broadcasters joining our fight to tackle online hate and using their platforms to help drive change. Social media has become a vehicle for inappropriate behaviour on a societal level and certain people think it's okay to send abusive messages.

"We have to make sure we create an environment where online abuse is punished and has real-world consequences. It's important that we remain focused on the welfare of those who play, watch and work in football, and receive abuse, and we will continue to offer our support to those who need it.

"We would also ask supporters, especially as they return to grounds across the country, that they support players in whatever stand they choose to take in the fight against discrimination. Football belongs to everyone."

