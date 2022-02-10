Kaveh Solhekol appointed as new Chief Reporter at Sky Sports News

Kaveh Solhekol has been appointed as the new Chief Reporter at Sky Sports News.

Solhekol will continue to be at the forefront of the biggest breaking news stories after becoming only the third person to permanently occupy the role following Bryan Swanson's move to FIFA.

He has earned a reputation as one of the most influential reporters in football, regularly delivering exclusive updates on the biggest names in the sport.

In the frantic weeks leading up to Transfer Deadline Day, Solhekol provides round-the-clock coverage of the latest moves from around the globe.

Solhekol is joined by Melissa Reddy, who has taken one of the Senior Reporter roles following a spell at The Independent.

Reddy will be based in the North West on a Senior Reporter team which also includes Rob Dorsett and Tim Thornton.

The hugely-experienced Geraint Hughes completes the Senior Reporter line-up at Sky Sports News.