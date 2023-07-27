The Greatest Show on Earth! Stars showcase sporting spectacle available on Sky Sports

Roll up! Roll up! Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Ella Toone, Lewis Hamilton, Ben Stokes, Emma Raducanu, Sophia Dunkley and more join Sky Sports in the Greatest Show on Earth!

Starring the biggest names from the world of sport, Sky Sports has launched the Greatest Show on Earth; a new campaign showcasing the spectacle available for sports fans this year.

Managing Director of Sky Sports, Jonathan Licht said: "2023 has already been a year of sport like no other and Sky Sports really does feel like the Greatest Show on Earth.

"Our viewers get to watch the best and most entertaining athletes in the world week in week out and through our long-standing relationships with our partners, we will continue to deliver the best sporting moments to fans."

The Greatest Show on Earth celebrates Sky Sports' unrivalled line-up of live sport and, following a number of rights extensions in the last 12 months, reaffirms itself as the home of sport.

This year's calendar on Sky Sports includes:

• BBL (British Basketball League)

• Carabao Cup

• Cazoo Premier League Darts

• England Netball Quad Series

• English Football League

• Formula One

• ICC (International Cricket Council) T20 World Cup

• Men's and Women's England Cricket Internationals

• NFL (National Football League)

• PGA Tour Golf

• Premier League

• Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup

• Scottish Premier Football League

• South Africa Twenty

• Super Rugby

• The British Open Championship

• The Hundred

• The Masters

• US Open Golf

• US Open Tennis

• Vitality Blast

• Women's Open

• Women's Super League

Sports fans have been watching live sport in record numbers on Sky Sports this year with the Premier League, Women's Super League, Men's and Women's Ashes and the Carabao Cup all enjoying record viewing,

Furthermore, across Sky Sports' digital and social platforms the content has seen continued growth in engagement.

As content continues to break records and draw in new audiences, Sky Sports will continue to deliver the Greatest Show for fans this year and beyond.

Sky Sports is available to Sky customers for just £22 extra until September 25