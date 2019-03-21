Simone Biles plans to retire after Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles says her body feels like it is "falling apart"

Gymnast Simone Biles has revealed she plans to retire after the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The 22-year-old, who last year became the first woman to win four all-around world titles in Qatar, is adamant there is no chance of extending her extraordinary reign beyond next year.

1:09 Biles was a special guest on Sky Sports' Sportswomen where she spoke about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar Biles was a special guest on Sky Sports' Sportswomen where she spoke about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

Citing a series of relatively minor injuries and a strenuous training programme which have left her body feeling like it is "falling apart", Biles is already planning for her future beyond the sport.

"I definitely plan for the Tokyo Olympics to be my last," Biles said. "I feel like my body's gone through a lot and it's kind of just falling apart - not that you can actually tell but I really feel it a lot of the time.

0:50 Biles and fellow gymnast Max Whitlock climbed to the top of London's O2 ahead of their appearance at the Superstars of Gymnastics Biles and fellow gymnast Max Whitlock climbed to the top of London's O2 ahead of their appearance at the Superstars of Gymnastics

"I am in pain most of the time but it kind of feels right because if you are not in pain, it is almost like you could be doing more."

Biles is in London to perform an exhibition and act as a judge at the Superstars of Gymnastics event at the O2 Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix, alongside double Rio gold medallist Max Whitlock.