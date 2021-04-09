Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has died at the age of 99.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Duke of Edinburgh was an enthusiastic and talented polo player

The Prince was a well-known figure in sporting circles, most notably the equestrian world, where he helped to develop the sport of carriage driving, and was also part of drafting the early rule book after giving up playing polo at the age of 50 in 1971.

He was a world champion in carriage driving in 1980 and was president of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports from 1964 to 1986.

Among the number of books he authored were editions of Competition Carriage Driving and Driving and Judging Dressage.

The Duke of Edinburgh shakes hands with Manchester City's Footballer of the Year Bert Trautmann, as he meets the teams before the FA Cup final against Birmingham at Wembley in 1956

Philip was also a regular attendee, alongside the Queen, at Royal Ascot where they were able to celebrate multiple victories of horses she owned, including thrilling 2013 Gold Cup winner Estimate.

A statement from Sir Francis Brooke, Her Majesty's representative at Ascot, said: "We extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time.

"We have very happy memories of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh at Ascot where he accompanied Her Majesty The Queen on so many occasions and shared in her successes.

Prince Philip was a lifelong cricket fan

"One of the most memorable moments was when His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh presented Her Majesty The Queen with the Queen's Vase after Estimate's victory."

The Duke of Edinburgh was also a regular visitor to Cowes Week as part of his, and the Queen's, enjoyment of yachting.

The Prince also promoted sport as part of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a youth programme he founded in 1956 which was designed to improve the lives of young people through a series of activities in four areas, one of which was Physical and included sporting achievements.

That programme, since being launched in the United Kingdom, has since spread to more than 130 countries and territories.

Prince Philip was also president or patron of hundreds of sporting organisations, including the Modern Pentathlon Association, the Army and Royal Air Force Boxing Clubs, The British Racing Drivers' Club, The Jockey Club and The Lord's Taverners.