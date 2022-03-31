Sky Sports wins Sports Podcast awards for Transfer Talk and Sky Sports Golf Podcast

Transfer Talk won 'Best Soccer Podcast'

Transfer Talk and the Sky Sports Golf Podcast have both been named winners at the inaugural Sports Podcast Awards.

The 'Best Soccer Podcast' award went to Transfer Talk, which brings you debate and analysis from some of the most well-connected reporters in the football world, while the Sky Sports Golf Podcast was named 'Best Golf Podcast'.

The Sports Podcast Awards features podcasts from global networks such as The Athletic, NBC, Sky Sports, BBC and ESPN along with independent shows, and even bedroom podcasters.

Sky Sports Golf provides expert analysis as the biggest stars go head-to-head

After a judging process from an expert industry panel, a total of 128 podcasts from 13 countries and more than 50 different podcast networks all over the globe made the shortlist. It was then up to the fans to vote for their favourites before the winners were announced.

In a virtual ceremony hosted by former England rugby player James Haskell and NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe, sports podcast fans from around the world came together to witness 24 podcasts take home 25 trophies in their respective categories.

Speaking on the announcement, Dylan Pugh, managing director of Sports Industry Group said: "In our first year, we've been blown away by the support of the sports podcast community and would like to extend our congratulations to all the winners of this years awards.

"A massive thank you goes out to every podcast that entered, as well as everyone who listened, shared and voted.

"We're hugely passionate about boosting discoverability for everyone in the sports podcast community and with the first awards under our belts, we're excited for what's to come throughout 2022."