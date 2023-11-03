Sky Sports named 2023 Broadcaster of the Year among seven wins at Broadcast Sport Awards in London
Sky Sports won the 2023 Broadcaster of the Year award among seven accolades at Thursday night's Broadcast Sport Awards ceremony; in total, Sky Sports received 17 nominations and took home more than a third of the awards handed out
Last Updated: 03/11/23 1:50pm
Sky Sports was named the 2023 Sports Broadcaster of the Year at Thursday evening's Broadcast Sport Awards.
Sky Sports was praised for its coverage and innovation in a year which has included high-profile events such as The Ashes, the Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup, Manchester City's treble win, the British Grand Prix, the Netball World Cup and one of the closest WSL title races in years.
In total, Sky Sports won seven awards, with Tamsin Greenway named Pundit of the Year for her work on netball and cricket's Nasser Hussain winning Sports Commentator of the Year.
Stuart Broad collected the award for TV Moment of the Year for taking a wicket which tied The Ashes series with the final delivery of his career, while Sky Sports F1's coverage of the British Grand Prix was named Sports Production of the Year.
The award for Best Social Media Campaign went to Sky Sports' WSL show The Dub, while Sky Sports Football was recognised for the Best Use of Data & Insight.
In addition to victories for Sky Sports, the award for Sports Documentary of the Year was also picked up by Sky and Noah Media for Hatton.
"2023 has been a fantastic year for Sky Sports, and most importantly for all our customers and viewers across our screens," said Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports.
"We've lived up to our 'greatest show' billing, setting numerous audience records and delivering on our ambition to entertain and innovate in all that we do."
The winners were revealed at a celebratory gala awards dinner at the London Hilton on Thursday night. with more than 600 attendees.
Trophies won by Sky Sports and Sky at the 2023 Broadcast Sport Awards (from a total of 17 nominations):
- Best Social Media Campaign - The Dub
- Best Use of Data & Insight - Sky Sports Football
- Pundit of The Year - Tamsin Greenway
- Sports Commentator of the Year - Nasser Hussain
- Sports Production of the Year - 2023 British GP, Sky Sports F1
- TV Moment of the Year - Stuart Broad, Sky Sports Cricket
- Sports Broadcaster of the Year - Sky Sports
- Sports Documentary of the Year - Hatton - Noah Media, with Sky Studios
