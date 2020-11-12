Judy Murray to lead new Sky Sports docuseries 'Driving Force'

Judy Murray OBE will present a new Sky Sports docuseries 'Driving Force' which starts on November 24

Judy Murray is set to interview the biggest names in sport and explore stories of success, discrimination and achieving the impossible for a new Sky Sports docuseries 'Driving Force'.

The series, which starts on November 24, is exclusive to Sky Sports and explores the making of athletes and the driving forces behind their success.

It aims to shine a light on inequality and other challenges in sport and has a view to calling out, educating and highlighting the need for change for future generations. Across the series, athletes lay their stories bare and unveil both the negative and positive sides of professional sport.

With Murray at the helm, the episodes investigate topics such as physical training extremes, sexism and discrimination, coaching and the importance of mental health. Alongside this, Murray delves deep into what makes these exceptional athletes tick.

The first episode will look at the driving force behind the series, Murray's own career and why she simply will not take no for an answer.

Driving Force - Featured Athlete Episodes Judy Murray OBE Steph Houghton MBE Victoria Pendleton CBE Dina Asher-Smith Natasha Jonas Charlotte Dujardin CBE Rebecca Adlington CBE Dame Sarah Storey DBE Dame Kelly Holmes DBE Christine Ohuruogu MBE Katie Taylor

Steph Houghton will examine the responsibility of becoming a captain, the importance of family and how to stay true to yourself. Dina Asher-Smith takes a look at the power of visibility within sport, feeling invincible and hard work.

Dame Kelly Holmes delves into the areas of fighting injury battles, mental health and the price of success while Katie Taylor will offer a rare glimpse into her life in the spotlight, discussing what makes her tick and looking at the pressures of staying at the top of her game.

Billie Jean King, Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, Martina Navratilova, Graziano Pelle and Jamie and Harry Redknapp all contribute to the series, alongside the featured athletes.

"Driving Force tells the backstory of some of our most successful sportswomen - discovering who and what inspired them and helped them to the top of their game," Judy Murray said.

"We explore their journeys and feature the highs, the lows and the curve balls. It's a fascinating watch and will raise awareness not just of their incredible achievements but also of the issues and challenges that still exist for women in sport."

"Sky Sports made the commitment back in March 2020 to invest in more original women's sport content and programming," Rob Webster, managing director of Sky Sports said.

"Driving Force is a great example of how Sky Sports can use its voice to bring important sporting stories to new audiences, with the ambition of raising awareness around the challenges female athletes face, for both existing and future generations.

"We want to bring to life, stories we know that viewers will love, but that will also ultimately drive change within sport."

Driving Force Episodes

Ep 1. Judy Murray OBE: Looks at the driving force behind Judy herself, her career and why she won't take no for an answer.

Ep 2. Steph Houghton MBE: Examines the responsibility of becoming captain, the importance of family and how to stay true to yourself.

Ep 3. Victoria Pendleton CBE: Explores how to overcome setbacks, quiet determination and what it takes to succeed.

Ep 4. Dina Asher-Smith: Takes a look at the power of visibility within sport, feeling invincible and really hard work.

Ep 5. Natasha Jonas: Talks about respect, supporting others and the mindset needed to be the best.

Ep 6. Charlotte Dujardin CBE: Explores unexpected success, pushing boundaries and keeping her cool during competition time.

Ep 7. Rebecca Adlington CBE: Highlights the importance of a support network, sports psychology and becoming a champion.

Ep 8. Dame Sarah Storey DBE: Discusses training, falling in love and dealing with the unexpected.

Ep 9. Dame Kelly Holmes DBE: Delves into fighting injury battles, mental health and the price of success.

Ep 10. Christine Ohuruogu MBE: Focuses on harsh realisations, learning to adapt and what it takes to win.

Ep 11. Katie Taylor: Offers a rare glimpse into her life in the spotlight, what makes her tick and the pressures of staying at the top of her game.

Watch the first episode of Driving Force on November 24 at 9pm on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event at 10:15pm. It will also be available On Demand via Sky and NOW TV.