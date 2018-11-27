LGBT issues need solving in male sport, says Kat Merchant

1:23 Kat Merchant is concerned that many LGBT people do not feel accepted in male sport. Kat Merchant is concerned that many LGBT people do not feel accepted in male sport.

Former England rugby player Kat Merchant believes there is still a huge amount of work to do to make LGBT people more accepted in male sport.

Throughout this week, men and women across the UK are wearing rainbow-coloured laces to show their support for LGBT inclusivity in sport.

Merchant, who played for England between 2009 and 2014, believes prejudice is at its worse in male sport.

Speaking on Sportswomen, Merchant said: "In my personal experience women's rugby is very inclusive. No one cares if you're gay or straight, what your background is, it doesn't seem to matter.

"I've never heard abuse being shouted out by fans, but I think in the men's game it is a little bit more difficult. Possibly because of the macho thing and the misunderstanding of what being gay means - I do think it is possibly harder for men.

Wasps players wore Rainbow Laces at the weekend

"I think that people see stories of two women together and it's all very positive, whereas I think if a male player was to come out it would only be about the fact that he was gay.

"It wouldn't be about his performances on the pitch and it would detract from what sports people are actually there to do which is to play sport.

"It's to win, to come together to do that, whereas there would be a slight risk for them that everything would be about their sexuality instead."

Research by Stonewall has found that 43 per cent of LGBT people think public sporting events are not a welcoming space.

Kieran Read of the All Blacks wore rainbow-coloured laces in the match against Italy in Rome

When it comes to going to the gym or participating in sport, 12 per cent avoid going because of fear of discrimination and harassment. That figure increases to 38 per cent for trans people.

Cambridge University research found that 14 per cent of LGBT school pupils are bullied during sports lessons - increasing to 29 per cent for trans pupils.

"I think the one that surprises me the most is that nearly 50 per cent of LGBT people aren't comfortable going to a sporting event," Merchant added.

"Sport is something that should be inclusive, it should be uniting people and not have people being scared to go to events and that shows that something needs to change."

