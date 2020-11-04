Movember: Johnny Nelson, Will Greenwood and Tom White explain why they are taking part

Johnny Nelson and Will greenwood are fully behind Movember

Johnny Nelson, Will Greenwood and Tom White explain why they will 'grow a mo and save a bro' in support of Movember...

Johnny Nelson

This is my first year doing Movember. People might not actually realise but I didn't start growing body hair until I was about 19! My beard is probably two months of growth. I'm going to trim it up and try to make it look cool and funky like Shaft. And I'm going to stick to it, no matter what.

I know people will have a laugh but it's about raising awareness, raising funds and starting conversations to try and save lives.

Movember is a leading charity which is trying to change the face of men's mental health on a massive scale. To try and prevent suicide, prostate and testicular cancer.

Men, we don't talk, do we? It's about pushing that to the forefront.

We're coming up to Christmas now. God forbid but if things carry on like they are now it's going to be a very hard, long Christmas for a lot of people. It can be lonely.

Whether you're by yourself or trying to take care of your family, sometimes we try to take all the burden on ourselves instead of talking and sharing it with a loved one, friend or mentor.

There's nothing wrong with opening your mouth and speaking. We all need a friend and they can come in any shape or form - brother, sister, mother, cousin, stranger. That person I could speak to was Brendan Ingle.

It doesn't stop before or after November, but this is a dedicated month to speak about it, to do things for people, to create conversations. If it can help save one, 10 or 100 lives it has made a difference.

If people who are revered and considered macho are able to talk about it, like the heavyweight champion of the world or a big tough rugby player, others will pay attention. It doesn't make you weak, it just means you're paying attention.

You're setting an example for guys - if I say something then they might too.

Tom White

This will be the first time I've ever had a moustache and I've a feeling it'll be the last. I'll need 30 weeks to grow one, never mind 30 days. I'll just have to get what I'm given.

Had my last shave for a month this morning.



I’m doing Movember on @SkySportsNews.



Whatever you grow will save a bro.

We need to do everything we can to help combat prostate and testicular cancer, but mental health and suicide prevention is something I'm very passionate about. I did a course to become a mental health first-aider, which was one of the best things I've ever done. It made me see life very differently. I haven't suffered from depression myself but I can spot the signs. That is the main thing I focus on but all three of those things are so important for men.

Some of the stats I've been given have been quite surprising. Around the world men die six years earlier than women on average, and one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Imagine the amount of times you've gone out in a group of 16 people - two of you will get prostate cancer in your lifetime. It's a real eye-opener.

When it comes to suicides in the UK, almost 75 per cent - or three in four - are men. In terms of cancer in the UK, testicular cancer is the most common among young men. These are really important things to raise awareness about and also to raise money for.

In the UK, there has been a reported 50 per cent increase in the rate of depression since the start of Covid-19.

Depression and mental health issues have always been a big problem, but in the last few years people have thankfully become more educated and talked about it. But when you add a 50 per cent increase on top of that since coronavirus came about, it's quite shocking.

You can completely understand the reasons behind it, that feeling of isolation. Since the start of Covid-19 there has been a 30 per cent increase in feelings of loneliness. That's not necessarily suicidal thoughts or depression.

I'm proud to be with @SuperLeague supporting #Movember



Play your part by growing a tash this November, and donating here #TWEETMYTASHSL



Play your part by growing a tash this November

These stats really make you wonder whether you are doing everything you possibly can to help someone out. Not just men, but in this case, the tagline is 'grow a mo and save a bro'. People might hear that and think it's just a nice little slogan, but you really are saving someone by raising this money. Without these stats you don't realise just how bad this problem is.

There are four main ways of getting involved. You can grow the moustache, as everyone knows. There's 'Move for Movember', where you can run or walk 60km over the month. The reason it's 60 is because we lose 60 men to suicide every hour across the world.

There are 30 days in November so you could do 2km per day. You don't have to run, you could take the dog for a walk. Or even better, you could phone a mate as you've allowed go for a walk, even in the areas worst hit by coronavirus.

The other ones are to host a 'Mo-ment' or 'Mo your own way', where you can do whatever you want to raise money and awareness for these great causes. You can set up your own challenge, do you own adventure - it's completely up to you. None of these things are particularly difficult but they can help so much.

Will Greenwood

Mental health issues are everywhere. So much more common than many think. Mental health problems care not for how much wealth, how many friends, how much love is in your family, they can hit anybody. It is indiscriminate.

Who said they look silly without Mo's?



The greatest decision you'll make today is to Grow a Mo.



These four men grew moustaches and reached the top. Who knows where yours will take you?



Sign up at: https://t.co/p4D35WXzML pic.twitter.com/T7B4UbSxnL — Movember UK (@MovemberUK) November 1, 2020

There is still a stigma attached to talking about "how you feel" but through events like Movember and so many young and older men speaking up about the issues they face we can begin to make the conversation a sensible, calm, supportive one not a conversation to fear.

The data and the knowledge in this field now tells us there is often a mighty sense of relief after finally letting others know that you have been struggling, Movember can get that message out.

And for many they don't know where to turn if they do decide to talk about their issues. Even if you know you need help, it can be really difficult to find somewhere to start, Movember can help with those first steps for so many.

I realise I am not one of the hairiest men but it is all for an amazing cause - when you see the challenges people are going through at the moment then I think it is a very easy thing to get behind and support.

I'm going for the Robert Redford. I have always wanted to be Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid.

To get involved in Movember and help raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide, click here