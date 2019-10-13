Joe Fraser wins Parallel Bars gold at World Gymnastics Championships

1:11 Sky Sports Scholar Joe Fraser celebrates winning Great Britain's first-ever gold medal in the parallel bars at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart Sky Sports Scholar Joe Fraser celebrates winning Great Britain's first-ever gold medal in the parallel bars at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart

Joe Fraser has won Great Britain's first-ever gold medal on the parallel bars at the World Championships in Stuttgart.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has had a stunning week having been part of the men's team who secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics next summer after their fifth place in qualifying for the final.

Fraser, the youngest athlete in the event, recorded a score of 15.000 in Germany to win his maiden World Championship medal.

It was Britain's second gold of the championships after team-mate Max Whitlock was crowned World pommel horse champion on Saturday.

Competing fourth in the final, Fraser had the most difficult routine of the eight competitors and the Birmingham-born gymnast didn't disappoint.

Fraser conquered the world with an individual gold in Germany on Sunday

"It's a dream come true! Unbelievable! World champion? It doesn't get better," he told British Gymnastics.

"All I was thinking was, get through it, stick the dismount, then score by score I was so nervous. Just wow!

"I had a hope for a medal, but gold is crazy. I've worked really hard on the parallel bars and it's paid off in the biggest way. World champion! Unreal."

Fraser's surprise success meant the medal tally for the British gymnasts was four, following Becky Downie's silver on the uneven bars and bronze for sister Ellie on the vault on Saturday.

"Having the Sky Sports team supporting me on this journey has been unbelievable," Fraser told Sky Sports News.

"I have got two mentors and they have helped me massively over the last few years and pushed me to try and get more difficulty [in my routine] and just keep going, even on the hard days.

"Having that support network behind you really does push you on and I am glad to have achieved this with their support."