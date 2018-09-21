Sky Sports' groundbreaking My Icon series returns with a Para-Athlete special

0:31 Seven inspirational British Para-Athletes are stepping in front of the camera to tell their stories in the new series of 'My Icon' Seven inspirational British Para-Athletes are stepping in front of the camera to tell their stories in the new series of 'My Icon'

During Black History Month last year, Sky Sports produced over 30 short films featuring black and minority ethnic people across sport talking about their journeys and those who helped to guide them.

The 'My Icon' series proved a big hit with audiences and returned during last winter's award-winning Rainbow Laces Week, bringing LGBT stories from across the world of sport firmly into focus.

Sky Sports launched 'My Icon' back in October 2017 with a month-long series celebrating BAME people in sport

Now we're bringing My Icon back for National Inclusion Week - this time to shine a light on some of Britain's most successful and inspirational Para-Athletes.

Episodes will be aired daily from Monday on Sky Sports Mix, with the subjects talking about some of the unique challenges they have faced, both in sport and in society.

In November last year, 'My Icon' returned for the Rainbow Laces campaign's activation, with the focus on sportsmen and women from the LGBT community, plus a special allies episode

They talk frankly about the highs and lows in their careers, the barriers they have overcome, those who have inspired them to become the very best they can be, and much, much more.

Here is what you can look forward to in our My Icon Para-Athlete series...

Tanni Grey-Thompson

We kick off this series on Monday with a special two-part interview with the one and only Tanni Grey-Thompson. Tanni is a six-time London Wheelchair Marathon winner, an 11-time Paralympic gold medallist and was appointed to the House of Lords as a crossbench peer in 2010.

Dan Bethell

Up on Tuesday is one of the stars of the World Para-Badminton circuit, Wiltshire's Dan Bethell. Dan will spearhead GB's medal charge at Tokyo 2020, when Para-Badminton makes its debut as an official Paralympic sport.

Steve Brown

Former wheelchair rugby star and ex-Sky Sports Scholar Steve Brown is featured in Wednesday's episode.

Brown was part of the British team that won gold at the 2007 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship before going on to captain Team GB at the London 2012 Paralympics.

Sarah Storey

Watch Sarah Storey's amazing tale on Thursday as the 14-time Paralympic champion lifts the lid on her incredible journey that has seen her win Paralympic gold medals in two different sports, either side of becoming a mother.

Stef Reid

Hear from track and field Paralympian Stef Reid on Friday. Reid - born in New Zealand, raised in Canada, and a two-time Paralympics silver medallist for Team GB - is a five-time world record holder and the current T44 long jump world champion.

Libby Clegg

Scottish sprint sensation Libby Clegg's My Icon episode airs on Saturday. Clegg became a Commonwealth champion at the 2014 Games in Glasgow, before winning double T11 sprint gold at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Jonnie Peacock

Double world and Paralympic T44 100m champion Jonnie Peacock brings the series to a close on Sunday. Peacock is a former world record holder who returned to action at the Great North City Games earlier this month after a year-long break from Para-Athletics.

