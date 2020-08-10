The Women's Sport Debate: Ebony Rainford-Brent, Will Greenwood and Tamsin Greenway in studio

Ebony Rainford-Brent will join the debate show on Wednesday evening

Ebony Rainford-Brent, Will Greenwood and Tamsin Greenway all join Sky Sports for a live Women’s Sport Debate show on Wednesday.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, the show will take a detailed look at how women's sport has been affected in recent months.

Alongside them will be Joanna Coates, UK Athletics chief executive, and Tammy Parlour MBE, co-founder of the Women's Sport Trust, as the panel look at how the trajectory of women's sport has been impacted by COVID-19, whether this period of time could provide opportunities for women's sport and what the next steps must be.

1:33 Watch The Women's Sport Debate, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday at 8pm Watch The Women's Sport Debate, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday at 8pm

Throughout the hour-long show, which starts at 8pm Sky Sports Main Event, Action and Mix, there will be the chance to hear from key sportswomen, including West Ham United's Gilly Flaherty and Dame Sarah Storey.

The line-up will also answer questions you submitted on social media using #WomensSportDebate and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Looking forward to being one of the panel #WomensSportDebate please join us https://t.co/XdKdiW5vUo — Joanna Coates (@JoannaCoates) August 3, 2020

Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction

Immediately following the debate, the conversation will continue with a second show presented by Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes.

'Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction' will delve further into the issues discussed and address more of the topics that you'd like to know about.

Angela Ruggiero, the four-time Olympian, World Rugby board member and co-founder of the Sports Innovation Lab, will bring a technical and brand perspective to the table alongside her roots as an athlete.

Sue Anstiss MBE, a founding Trustee of the Women's Sport and managing director of Fearless Women Ltd, joins Ruggiero to share her reaction.

Lewes FC's general manager Maggie Murphy and high-performance netball coach and broadcaster, Dan Ryan will complete the line-up of experts.

Watch The Women's Sport Debate, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday at 8pm and Women's Sport Debate: The Reaction at 9pm, plus stream both shows via the Sky Sports YouTube channel.