Australian Grand Prix, Man City vs Liverpool, The Masters all live on Sky Sports' Sunday Special
The Australian Grand Prix kicks off Sunday Special live from 6am; the Premier League title race heats up as Manchester City take on Liverpool at the Etihad; the final day of The Masters finishes off the action, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm
Last Updated: 07/04/22 12:52pm
It is a jam-packed Sunday on Sky Sports this weekend with action from around the globe for you to enjoy. Here's our guide to Sunday Special - a day where you won't need to leave your sofa...
Australian Grand Prix - 4.30am, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1
The Australian Grand Prix kicks off our big day of live sport. Will Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle it out once again in the third race of the Formula One season or will another driver take centre stage?
With four DRS zones available on Melbourne's Albert Park track, it is shaping up to be an exciting contest.
You can catch the build-up from 4.30am with the race live from 5:55am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Formula One, with Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, Karun Chandhok, Paul Di Resta, Johnny Herbert, David Croft, Rachel Brookes and Simon Lazenby all in Australia providing expert analysis and insight.
Live Formula 1
April 10, 2022, 5:55am
Live on
Manchester City vs Liverpool - 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League
Manchester City's huge Premier League clash against Liverpool takes place on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
With just one point separating champions City and Liverpool at the top of the table, a win for either side could be a vital moment in what is shaping up to be a tense battle for the Premier League title.
Coverage at the Etihad Stadium starts at 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with kick-off at 4.30pm.
There will be a bumper line-up in the Sky Sports studio with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Micah Richards all in attendance.
Man City vs Liverpool
April 10, 2022, 4:00pm
Live on
The Masters final day - 6.30pm, Sky Sports Golf and 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event
An exciting final day of Masters play will round off an action-packed Sunday Special on Sky Sports. Will we see Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm or even Tiger Woods in the hunt for another major victory at Augusta National?
The full schedule for the day looks like this:
9am-noon: Masters Breakfast LIVE!
3pm-6.30pm: The Masters build-up LIVE!
6.30pm-12.30am: The Masters: Day four LIVE!
Red button (exact timings TBC) - 3.15pm Featured Groups, 3.30pm Holes 4-6, 4pm On the Range, 4.45pm Amen Corner, 5.30pm Holes 15-16
You can also watch a live stream of Amen Corner on the Sky Sports App and on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.
The Masters - Live
April 10, 2022, 7:30pm
Live on
And that's not all....
St Mirren vs Rangers
April 10, 2022, 11:30am
Live on
There's plenty more sport throughout the day, including action from the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers take on St Mirren from 11.30am and, from 2pm, the Premier League takes over as Norwich face Burnley at Carrow Road in a relegation battle. You can catch both matches on Sky Sports Main Event.
You can also see a huge world title fight from the USA, cricket from around the world, NBA, rugby league, netball and horse racing.
Norwich vs Burnley
April 10, 2022, 2:00pm
Live on
Football
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy vs Los Angeles Football Club - 12.50am, Sky Sports Football
Scottish Premiership: St Mirren vs Rangers - 11.30am, Sky Sports Football
Premier League: Norwich vs Burnley - 1pm, Sky Sports Premier League
Bundesliga: Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen - 2.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Championship: Fulham vs Coventry City - 2.55pm, Sky Sports Football, Red Button
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim - 6.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Boxing
Fight Night International: Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han - 2am, Sky Sports Action
Cricket
Test match: South Africa vs Bangladesh - 8.30am, Sky Sports Mix
IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 10.50am, Sky Sports Cricket
IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 2.50pm, Sky Sports Cricket
Basketball
NBA: Milwaukee @ Cleveland, 8.15pm - Sky Sports Arena
NBA 360, 8.30pm - Sky Sports Mix
Rugby League
NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs Wests Tigers - 7am, Sky Sports Action
NRL: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers - 9.10am, Sky Sports Arena
Netball
Suncorp Netball: Queensland Firebirds vs West Coast Fever - 4.30am, Sky Sports Mix
Suncorp Netball: Adelaide Thunderbirds vs Sunshine Coast Lightning - 6.45am, Sky Sports Mix
Horse Racing
Hong Kong Racing - 6am, Sky Sports Racing
Raceday Live - 12.30pm, Sky Sports Racing
Stateside Live - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Racing
Indycar
Streets of Long Beach - 8pm, Sky Sports F1
Pool
World Pool Championship Day Five - 11am and 5.30pm, Sky Sports Action
To enjoy Sunday Special, get Sky Sports and download the Sky Sports App to make sure you can watch on your phone and your TV at the same time.