Katarina Johnson-Thompson: Heptathlon champion out injured until March

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be out of action until March after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in training but believes it will not affect her plans for this summer's Olympics.

The 28-year-old emerged as one of Britain's top gold medal prospects for Tokyo after winning the world title in Doha in 2019 ahead of Rio Olympics champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium.



Johnson-Thompson said she was recovering back home in Liverpool and that her protective boot was due to come off on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: "This is not the start to the year I was hoping for but I'm pleased to be able to share this off the back of a positive few weeks…

"This news doesn't impact my plans for 2021, Tokyo is still very much the focus.

Johnson-Thompson finished 14th at the 2012 London Olympics and was sixth in Rio four years later.

Once she is over the injury, Johnson-Thompson will head to her training base in Montpellier, France ahead of the Tokyo Games which are due to begin on July 23.