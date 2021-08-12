Olympic Games: CJ Ujah, silver medallist for GB in 4x100m relay, handed provisional anti-doping suspension

CJ Ujah has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation

CJ Ujah, a member of Great Britain's silver medal-winning men's 4x100m relay team at the Olympics in Tokyo, has been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation.

Ujah ran the opening leg in the final, with the team rounded out by Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake only being passed in the closing stages by Italy.

The quartet were eventually beaten by just one-hundredth of a second, with Canada back in third and China finishing just outside the medal positions.

Ujah was one of four athletes named in a statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit on Thursday, along with Bahrain 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo.

The 27-year-old's anti-doping test is alleged to have shown the "presence/use of a prohibited substance" - namely Ostarine and S-23.

A statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit read: "In accordance with the IOC Anti-Doping Rules and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has commenced disciplinary proceedings to determine any consequences beyond the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to be imposed upon four (4) track and field athletes who are asserted to have committed antidoping rules violations following testing conducting by the International Testing Agency (ITA) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"The AIU worked closely with the ITA during the Games and provided the intelligence to carry out specific target testing on two of the four athletes.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

"Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings."