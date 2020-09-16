Amy Tinkler says gymnasts are being 'hung out to dry'

Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler has criticised British Gymnastics for failing to explain why her wide-ranging complaint against the governing body was dismissed last month.

The 20-year-old, who won floor bronze at Rio 2016, revealed in July that she quit the sport earlier this year in part down to her "experiences as a club and elite gymnast".

Tinkler, writing in an open letter to British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen which she published on Twitter, said she is yet to receive a summary of the judgement despite repeated requests, and initially found out about the decision via a third party.

British Gymnastics' Amanda Reddin has temporarily stepped down from her role as head national coach following public allegations of abuse by Tinkler.

Tinkler wrote: "It's been 271 days since I submitted my complaint and 25 days since I was abruptly told by email that my complaint into Amanda Reddin and British Gymnastics was closed.

"I've emailed British Gymnastics three times since asking for an explanation or summary outcome.

"I've received nothing… I don't think it's acceptable. I feel I've given British Gymnastics plenty of time to do the right thing. You, as CEO, must recognise that… Are you proud of how I'm being treated?

"It is now obvious that your organisation acts only when a light is shone on your behaviour. Left to your own devices you'll ignore those who you should be supporting."

Amy Tinkler won bronze in the women's floor exercise final at Rio 2016

Reddin has denied any wrongdoing, and the claims against her will constitute part of the independent review, commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England and led by Anne Whyte QC, to look into complaints of mistreatment within the sport.

Tinkler finished her open letter by urging Allen to "stop hanging us out to dry", following a number of allegations of emotional and physical abuse from multiple elite athletes.

In a brief statement, British Gymnastics issued an apology to Tinkler and said they would contact her with regard to explaining the verdict.

The statement read: "We apologise to Amy for any issues with our communications around her complaint.

"She deserves answers and we have offered to meet her either in person or virtually so we can talk her through the answers to her questions."