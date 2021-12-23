2022 Winter Olympic Games​​: Eve Muirhead to lead Team GB's female curlers at fourth Games

Eve Muirhead helped Britain win bronze at the Sochi 2014 Games but her team missed the podium in Pyeongchang

Eve Muirhead says reaching her fourth Winter Olympic Games is "one of my biggest personal achievements" after being confirmed as the skipper of Team GB's female curling team.

Olympic debutants Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith join Muirhead, who won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Games, in Beijing next February.

The all-Scottish rink secured qualification last week in the Netherlands and won the European Championships last month, beating reigning Olympic champions Sweden and world champions Switzerland on the way.

"It means a huge amount to be going to my fourth Olympics," Muirhead, 31, said.

"This one is extra special in terms of going to the Games with four girls who have never competed in an Olympic Games before.

"It makes me very proud of them to have got this far and to have proven that they are capable of having Great Britain on their back playing against some of the world's best.

"There's been a very different build-up to this Olympic Games and I do think this has to be one of my biggest personal achievements, getting to this Olympics on the back of the disappointment of the World Championships last season and not qualifying Great Britain straight through which was hard."

In Pyeongchang in 2018, Muirhead led her team to the semi-finals, but successive defeats to Sweden and Japan denied her the opportunity of claiming a second successive Olympic medal.

Dodds will make history as one of the first players to represent Team GB at two curling events at the same Games, having already been confirmed to partner Bruce Mouat in the mixed doubles event.

In October, Mouat was also confirmed to lead the men's Team GB line-up alongside Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan, with Ross Whyte as alternate.