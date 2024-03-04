Sky Brown remains 'super proud' despite not qualifying for Olympic surfing and has sights set on LA 2028

Sky Brown's Olympic surfing dream came to an end after she failed to qualify for Paris 2024 at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico but says she is "super proud" of how far she made it in the event.

The 15-year-old was hoping to represent Team GB in both surfing and skateboarding at this summer's Games in the French capital.

But her hope for qualification in surfing was extinguished by a third-placed finish in the sixth repechage on Friday, behind 14-year-old Chinese surfer Yang Siqi and Spain's Janire Gonzalez-Etxabarri.

"I enjoyed every moment," Brown said, following her elimination.

"It was pretty tough, but I've learned so much. I will keep it with me forever. I'm definitely super proud. I made it quite far. I wish I could have done it in Paris, but LA is my home. Bring it on in LA."

Brown registered scores of 4.53 and 4.33 from her two best attempts for a combined total of 8.86 in the waters off Arecibo.

Image: Sky Brown was a star at the Olympics on the skatebord at Tokyo 2020

Fellow teenager Yang won the heat with 11.83 points, while Gonzalez-Etxabarri posted 11.43 to secure her place in Paris.

Brown is the reigning world champion in park skateboarding, but is greener on the elite surfing circuit.

The Japan-born athlete, who aged 13 won park skateboard bronze in the sport's debut at Tokyo 2020, recently said it "would mean the world" to be an Olympian in both sports.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here

Stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.