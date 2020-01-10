Team GB return bobsled medals after engraving error

Team GB men’s Bobsleigh team received bronze medals after two Russian crews were disqualified

Team GB's Olympic bobsledders – who waited six years for a medal upgrade - have had to hand them back after they were wrongly engraved.

Joel Fearon, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and John Jackson were awarded the bronze medals at a ceremony in central London in November.

They finished fifth at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games but were later awarded bronze after two Russian sleds were disqualified for doping.

But seven weeks after finally getting their hands on the medals, they've been returned, after a typo saw the inscription read "bobsleigh four-men event" rather than "Bobsleigh 4-men event".

The United States team, upgraded to second, were forced to return their silver medals because they read "Four-man's bobsleigh".

While the US team has received new silver medals from the IOC, the British team are expected to get theirs later this month.