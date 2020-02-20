Rowan Cheshire: GB Olympic freestyle skier retires aged 24, citing concussion effects
Last Updated: 20/02/20 1:09pm
British Olympic freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire has announced her retirement aged 24, citing concussion effects.
Cheshire, then aged 18, suffered a horror crash in training before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi which left her with a broken nose, severe concussion and unable to feature at the Games.
She recovered from a near two-year injury absence and finished seventh in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks 2 years since I competed in the Peongchang Olympic finals in Korea, I can’t believe how fast the last 2 years have gone and how much for me has changed. However this post is actually about more than just me reminiscing... as some of you have probably guessed from my recent content, I have taken a step back from skiing and competing. I have finally come to the decision to retire from my career as an athlete. It has been a really difficult one for me to make, something I have struggled to come to terms with but due to the head injuries I have suffered over the last few years and the consequences they have had on both my mental and physical health, I feel that it is time to step away. I feel in a really good place and am now looking to the future and focussing on my other passions and goals, which I am extremely excited about and can’t wait to share with you all. I am still incredibly passionate about the sport and I can’t wait to cheer on all my friends and fellow athletes at the next Olympics 💪🏼 I’d like to say a massive thank you to my family, friends, my amazing coaches Pat and Jamie, all the support staff, the National Lottery, The British Olympic Association, GB Snowsport and UK Sport for their ongoing support and of course, every fan who watched me compete and help motivate and inspire me to succeed. Being a part of Team GB at the Winter Olympics was a dream come true and I’m so grateful I was given the opportunity to compete. I hope in the future I can inspire people to take up sport, achieve their goals, find their passion and recognise the positive impact physical activity can have on your mental health. Row x
"I feel so privileged to have spent the last nine years pursuing the crazy sport that I love," said Rowan.
"But my body and mind just can't keep up with the pace of it anymore and I have enjoyed exploring different avenues this year during my rehabilitation.
"The synergy between your body and mind, particularly when competing in professional sport, has to be seamless and for me, that has been the most interesting part of this decision - my body might be fit enough now, but is my mind up to the task?"
"My body and mind just can't keep up with the pace of it anymore"
Rowan Cheshire
Cheshire made history when she became the first British person ever to win a Freestyle Skiing World Cup halfpipe title, a year after she won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships.
The Brit has spoken about the impact concussion had on her mental health and the resilience exercise has taught her, and how instrumental it was for overcoming her physical and emotional setbacks.
Cheshire added: "Being a part of Team GB at the Winter Olympics was a dream come true and I'm so grateful I was given the opportunity to compete.
"I hope in the future I can inspire people to take up sport, achieve their goals, find their passion and recognise the positive impact physical activity can have on your mental health."
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.