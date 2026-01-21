Women's Sport Collective: New survey reveals frequency of women experiencing sexual misconduct working in UK elite sport

Warning: This article may contain content readers may find distressing; An anonymous survey from members of the Women's Sport Collective shared their experiences of sexual misconduct behaviour over the past five years

A new report has highlighted the frequency of women experiencing sexual misconduct while working in UK elite sport.

UK members of the Women's Sport Collective - a community for women working in sport - collaborated with author Lindsey Simpson for the study, titled 'Women's Experiences of Sexual Misconduct Working in UK Elite Sport'.

Two hundred and sixty women took part anonymously and shared their experiences from the last five years. The data looked at 16 types of sexual misconduct behaviours experienced by women working in a variety of jobs, across 40 sports in the UK.

Findings showed that 88 per cent of participants had been the target of at least one form of sexual misconduct behaviour, while 87 per cent had experienced at least one form of sexual harassment behaviour.

Forty per cent had experienced at least one form of sexual assault behaviour - either in the workplace or a work-related setting - and two per cent (six) had experienced rape.

93 per cent of those who perceived that sexual misconduct had taken place said the perpetrator was always, or in most cases, male.

Less than half of the participants believe employers or governing bodies are adequately addressing sexual misconduct, with only 38 per cent expressing positive sentiments about governing bodies addressing the issues.

Simpson said: "The goal for this research was to map levels of sexual misconduct experienced by women working in UK elite sport in the last five years, and to use the insights to help drive change if needed.

"The findings strongly suggest that sexual misconduct is a common experience for women working across elite sport and that many organisations are not doing enough."

Of those who took part in the survey, five per cent are current elite athletes and 22 per cent are former elite athletes, with the jobs of those surveyed including roles in sports administration, marketing, sports coaching, journalism and medicine.

Simpson added: "Greater awareness of the perpetrators, forms and prevalence of sexual misconduct is part of accelerating change by continuing to dismantle the systems and culture that have failed women and girls for so long.

"I hope that this research helps call in men, women, and nonbinary people to this work; sexual misconduct takes a toll on all of society."

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org