Mosconi Cup moves from Ally Pally to the Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Team USA lifted the Mosconi Cup in 2019

The 2020 Mosconi Cup has been moved to the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, a change from its original venue of Alexandra Palace, London.

The event will still take place from December 1-4 with promoters Matchroom Multi Sport hoping to have fans inside the venue, should it be possible within UK government guidelines.

The 2020 Mosconi Cup, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, are working on ways for fans to remain a part of the event in a number of different ways.

USA regained the lead in the overall series, 13–12, with one tie after winning last year

Emily Frazer, managing director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: "We aren't giving up. We are pushing for spectators to be able to attend, but for now we are starting fresh and looking at how we can get some fans in there.

"We are redesigning the arena, looking at our new plans and working within government guidance to try and get some fans in.

"We have done events behind closed doors across our sports this year, we know we can do that successfully and still engage with fans at home, so whatever happens, everyone will still be able to have a good time and enjoy the partypoker Mosconi Cup, but we haven't given up yet and are still working to have fans attend.

"The event will definitely go ahead, we will be in a COVID-19 secure bubble, with all players and personnel tested, and if we can get spectators in then we will be doing everything we possibly can to make that happen."

