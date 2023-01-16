Richard Freeman: Former British Cycling doctor loses appeal against medical ban

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman was struck off the medical register in 2021

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman has lost an appeal at the High Court to have his medical licence reinstated.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal determined that Freeman should be struck off the medical register in 2021 after a long-running hearing at which he was found guilty of ordering testosterone for doping purposes in 2011.

Freeman's legal team immediately announced an appeal would be lodged but this has now failed, with the High Court finding nothing wrong in the original verdict.

A statement from Freeman's legal team read: "JMW Solicitors is disappointed by the judgment of the High Court rejecting Dr Richard Freeman's appeal against the decision taken by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service that his name be removed from the medical register."

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges relating to the ordering of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 as well as poor record-keeping and inappropriate treatment of non-riders.

However, Freeman had denied that he ordered the Testogel knowing or believing it would be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

Freeman was additionally facing two charges from UK Anti-Doping - one for possession of a prohibited substance and another for tampering or attempting tampering with any part of doping control.

Those proceedings were halted after he launched his appeal but could now be revived.

UK Anti-Doping has been contacted for comment.