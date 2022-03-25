Sky Tempesta Racing confirms participation in 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Tempesta Racing has confirmed its participation in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. Take a look at the new-look car Sky Tempesta Racing has confirmed its participation in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. Take a look at the new-look car

Sky Tempesta Racing has confirmed its participation in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS for the fourth consecutive season and a switch over to AMG Motorsport.

The team will be aiming to build on successful 2020 and 2021 campaigns as it moves from Ferrari over to the Mercedes AMG GT3.

In 2020, Sky Tempesta Racing won the Sprint Cup and Overall Pro-Am Championship, while in 2021 the team won the Endurance Cup Pro-Am Championship with Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever III and Jonathan Hui at the wheel, each of whom will return in 2022.

Fans will be able to see Sky Tempesta Racing in action on the Sky Sports F1 channel across the season via Sky Q or Sky Glass, while Sky VIP is also giving away thousands of tickets and experiences to see the team in action across the UK and Europe this year.

Drivers excited for 2022 season Chris Froggatt: "I am extremely excited with the team’s new direction and challenges coming up in 2022. We will need to be better than ever in order to retain our championship from 2021. The pre-season testing has gone very well to date and I’m feeling ready to compete for the top step of the podium at the opening round in Imola." Eddie Cheever III: "There have been many changes for the Sky Tempesta team with the move from Ferrari to Mercedes; but we have the same goals every year - to get into the best position in each race and also win a championship. With the time we’ve spent in testing adapting to the new car, our team is super well prepared and we now have everything in place to achieve success this year." Jonathan Hui: "I am delighted to be returning for my fourth season with Sky Tempesta Racing and taking on a new challenge in the Gold Cup category in GTWC with Chris and Eddie. I expect the competition to be incredibly fierce, and the learning curve steep with the new AMG GT3 as I was unable to partake in any pre-season testing. However, I have full confidence in the team and cannot wait to get back behind the wheel at Imola.”

Sky Tempesta Racing targets Spa success

Winning the legendary TotalEnergies 24 hours of Spa race remains a top target, with the team's best-placed finish when it came second in 2020.

Sky Tempesta Racing believes that with new machinery and more hours of preparation than ever before, victory can be achieved at that blue-riband event and also the championship in 2022.

Sky Tempesta Racing has switched to the Mercedes AMG GT3 for the 2022 season

A new class has also been introduced to the GTWC this year, the Gold Cup, with the requirements being a driver line-up of one FIA-graded Bronze, Silver and Gold driver, mirroring the driver line-up configuration of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Sky Tempesta Racing was one of the first entrants into the category, viewing it as relevant for its drivers as it focuses on competing at Le Mans in the future.

Chris Froggatt will drive for the team again in 2022, alongside Eddie Cheever III and Jonathan Hui

The team will compete in the Endurance and Sprint Cup Championships with an unchanged driver line-up as Froggatt, Cheever II and Hui return.

Sky Tempesta Racing to compete in British GT

Sky Tempesta Racing will also compete in select British GT rounds throughout the year in order to swell drivers' experience with the new Mercedes AMG GT3, with Froggatt joined by Kevin Tse for the Silverstone and Oulton Park rounds.

Sky Tempesta Racing will compete in the FIA Motorsport Games, representing Team GB

In addition, the team will participate in the returning FIA Motorsport Games, back on the calendar for the first time since 2019.

The event features more than 19 nations each entering their own elected drivers to compete in multiple disciplines, with this year's event held at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille.

Sky Tempesta Racing will represent Great Britain, having previously competed as Team GB in the first two iterations of this event, narrowly finishing second to Turkey in 2018.