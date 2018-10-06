Conor McGregor aims kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 229 title showdown

0:54 Conor McGregor aimed a kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov as they had to be kept apart at the weigh-in for their eagerly-anticipated UFC lightweight title showdown. Conor McGregor aimed a kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov as they had to be kept apart at the weigh-in for their eagerly-anticipated UFC lightweight title showdown.

Conor McGregor attempted to take the attack to Khabib Nurmagomedov a day before their eagerly-anticipated UFC lightweight title showdown.

The pair both made the 155lb limit on Friday morning but tensions threatened to boil over at the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 229 at the final staredown later in the day at the T-Mobile Arena.

As they got into their fighting poses, McGregor brought his arms down on Nurmagomedov before aiming a kick at his bitter rival after being beckoned forward by the Russian.

Nurmagomedov seemed unflustered by the antics or another barracking from a crowd largely supporting McGregor, whose entourage on to the stage at the venue included the rapper Drake draped in an Irish flag.

1:20 Conor McGregor accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of being 'petrified' as he insisted his rivalry with the Russian will not end after this weekend's grudge bout at UFC 229. Conor McGregor accused Khabib Nurmagomedov of being 'petrified' as he insisted his rivalry with the Russian will not end after this weekend's grudge bout at UFC 229.

McGregor made one last attempt to charge at Nurmagomedov but the fighters were held back from each other by a throng of security personnel.

McGregor then turned his attention to the thousands in attendance, the arena a sea of the green, white and orange colours of Ireland, and seemed to revel in their support as he prepares for his first UFC bout in nearly two years.

"It's good to be back," he said. "UFC fans it's good to be back. The king is home."

Hit play on the video above to watch the incredible scenes from the T-Mobile Arena