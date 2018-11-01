Dina Asher-Smith named 2018 Sportswoman of the Year

The 2018 Sunday Times Sportswoman Of The Year winner Dina Asher-Smith

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has been named the Sunday Times 2018 Sportswoman of the Year at Thursday night's awards ceremony in London.

The 22-year-old won the women's 100m and 200m at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in August and also anchored the British squad to victory in the 4x100m relay.

Her performance saw her become Britain's first female European 100m champion since Dorothy Hyman in 1962.

Asher-Smith won three gold medals at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin

Lizzy Yarnold - who retired from Skeleton last month after winning her second Olympic gold in South Korea - was named runner-up alongside track cyclist Katie Archibald, who won three golds in as many major events this year.

The other winners on the night included Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall, who won Young Sportswoman of the Year.

Georgia Hall was named Young Sportswoman Of The Year

The 22-year-old won her first major title in August with a two-shot victory over Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Team of the Year went to the England netball squad, who stunned favourites Australia on the Gold Coast to become Commonwealth champions for the first time.

The win for Tracey Neville's team is the highest award an England netball team have won, with it surpassing the silver medal won at the 1975 World Cup.

Team Of The Year winners England netball squad (left to right) Geva Mentor, Helen Housby, Joanne Harten, Ama Agbeze and coach Tracey Neville

Menna Fitzpatrick - and her guide Jen Kehoe - won Disability Sportswoman of the Year after becoming Great Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympian after winning four medals in Pyeongchang in March.

Triathlon champion Trish Deykin won the Helen Rollason Award for inspiration, and the Grassroots Award went to Mintridge Foundation founder Alex Paske.

Outgoing Sport England chief executive Jennie Price CBE was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.