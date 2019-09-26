GB athletes Andrew Pozzi and Imani Lansiquot set for World Championships in Qatar

Andrew Pozzi and Imani Lansiquot are fired up for the Doha track

Andrew Pozzi and Imani Lansiquot cannot wait for battle at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The temperatures in Qatar for the event running September 27 to October 6 will be a big challenge, with sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, 1500m runner Laura Muir and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson all tipped as medal contenders for Great Britain.

But despite injury niggles to hurdler Pozzi and 100m and relay sprinter Lansiquot during the summer, the Sky Sports Scholar duo have great chances to impress on the big stage with 10 months to go to the Tokyo Olympics.

Pozzi, whose 110m hurdles event starts on Monday, said: "I'm so excited to head to Doha to represent Great Britain again at the Worlds.

0:42 GB sprinter Lansiquot is raring to go at the IAAF World Championships in Doha GB sprinter Lansiquot is raring to go at the IAAF World Championships in Doha

"I've enjoyed a good season and despite a few setbacks with injuries, I'm happy with my condition now leading into Doha.

"I feel really well prepared and in the last couple of weeks, we have made great progress and I now feel stronger than at any other point in the season.

"There is great competition in my event and I'm excited to test myself against the world's best in pursuit of achieving my goals at the highest level."

Lansiquot is desperate to shine in the sprints, having enjoyed a late call-up by the IAAF due to her times and team-mate Asher-Smith winning the 100m Diamond League Final in Brussels.

🏟️ We are paying the Khalifa International Stadium a visit for the first time and it looks SENSATIONAL!



Bring on @IAAFDoha2019!

⁣⁣#IAAFDoha2019 #REPRESENT⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/PlNFgFTIJr — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) September 25, 2019

The 21-year-old south Londoner, who runs first on Saturday, said: "It's a massive honour to be in Doha for my first World Championships.

"In my long-term plan leading into the Olympics, it was really important to me to make this team, and get some real championship experience on the world stage.

"Although I am still young and still learning, I want to really utilise this opportunity and put my best foot forward alongside the best women.

"A championships is about stepping to the start line and competing and that is what I feel ready to do."

Former Sky Scholar and pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw is also in action in Doha.

DOHA SCHEDULE:

Andrew Pozzi - 110m hurdles on Sept 30 and Oct 2

Imani Lansiquot - 100m on 28/29 Sept. Relays on October 4/5