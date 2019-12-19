Russia to appeal WADA doping ban at Court of Arbitration for Sport

Russia are appealing their WADA doping ban

Russia has confirmed it will appeal the four-year doping sanctions set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The country's anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Thursday it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Russian news agency Tass are reporting.

RUSADA said it disagrees with WADA's sanctions, which would ban Russia's colours and anthem from events such as the Olympics and World Cup.

WADA banned the country earlier in December for having provided it with doctored laboratory data. It also barred Russia from hosting or bidding for major sporting events during that period.

The country's top officials had branded the sanctions unfair, saying it was part of broader attempts by 'the West' to punish Russia, and had pledged to appeal within the next two weeks.

Yuri Ganus is the director general of the Russian anti-doping agency (Rusada)

"RUSADA will appeal against the WADA decision within 10 to 15 days," Alexander Ivlev, chair of RUSADA's supervisory board, was quoted as saying by TASS.

Yuri Ganus, the head of RUSADA but who is not a member of the supervisory board, has said he does not see any chance of winning their appeal.

Russia, which has traditionally been a powerhouse in many sports, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 WADA report found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.