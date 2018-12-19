Max Litchfield breaks GB record at Winter Championships in Sheffield

Max Litchfield is in fine form as the build-up to Tokyo 2020 gathers momentum

Swimmer Max Litchfield broke a British record, won three titles and beat his brother at the Winter Championships in Sheffield.

It was a stunning few days for the 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar who returned to Ponds Forge in his home city having secured two golds at the Short Course Championships four weeks ago.

The 400m Individual Medley was the standout performance in the event that saw GB's top swimmers take on Canada's elite.

He finished 9.44 seconds ahead of his nearest rival - younger brother Joe - clocking 4 minutes 0.18 seconds, knocking 0.48s off his previous British best he set in Canada in 2016.

Litchfield, who also won the 200m IM and 400m Freestyle, said: "I'm really pleased. There are mixed emotions, as I wanted to go sub four minutes, but it's been a good week.

"The last few days were a great way to end what has been a rollercoaster of a year! At this point in 2017, I still couldn't swim so to have had a very solid meet and post good swims is very positive for next year and beyond.

"A trio of personal bests and a British record is not a bad way to finish my racing for 2018!

"I'm going to have a few days off over the festive period and enjoy some family time before hitting it hard again in January starting with an altitude camp."