Freya Anderson wins four golds at Manchester International Swim Meet

Freya Anderson has battled back from injury to grace the podium

Freya Anderson continued her fabulous form in the pool with four golds at the Manchester International Swim Meet.

The 17-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has been in the headlines over the last two months after two golds and two bronzes at the European Championships and more recently making the top three of the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Anderson started the weekend impressively by winning the 400m freestyle by almost seven seconds ahead of Charlotte Atkinson at the Manchester Aquatics Center pool.

More gold followed with victory in the 100m freestyle, clocking a stunning 53.37 seconds.

There was no let-up for Anderson, who has overcome a niggling back problem, by winning the 200m freestyle (1 minute 56.54 seconds) and the 50m freestyle (24.84s).

"It felt really good to be back racing this weekend," Anderson said. "It's good to just get back to it and get my head down.

"It highlighted a few things I need to work on in training which is good for motivation! I'm feeling quite confident for the rest of the season as these times are fairly good for this time of the year.

"It was also amazing to make the top three shortlist for the Young Sports Personality award. That made me feel really proud to be able to represent swimming."