Swimmer and Scholar Ellen Keane boosted by Arsenal and Sky work experience

Ellen Keane got a taste of life working at Sky Sports News

Ellen Keane spends most of her life flying up and down a swimming pool.

To develop her life and career skills as part of her Sky Sports Scholarship, the 23-year-old from Dublin visited Sky in London and got stuck in.

Here's how Ellen got on.....

Planning, reporting, interviewing footballers at Arsenal, producing shows and managing in the studios.

It was an amazing four days with Sky Sports News working in all the different teams and I got a feel of many jobs I could enjoy when my swimming career finishes!

I started with the planning team, learning about how they prepare for the next day's sports news and gathering data such as location, time and contact information. I also suggested questions for a reporter going out for an interview.

The planning team have three main meetings during the morning where all the teams catch up on what's going on and work out who's responsible for gathering what and for everyone to voice their ideas.

It was also interesting to see how press releases and interviews are put on the Sky server, edited and published on the digital platforms.

One of the most exciting experiences during my week at Sky was a presenter training workshop in the studios with director Sam Foskett and presenter and mentor James Gemmell.

After a tour of the studio and the gallery, we got our hair and make-up done and got ready for presenting! I did it with fellow Scholars Emily Appleton and Francesca Summers where we read news off the autocue and interviewing a sportsperson who James pretended to be!

I went first and really enjoyed being in front of the camera. I also tried controlling the autocue which was very difficult. I also learnt how the camera worked.

I found the workshop really beneficial, as I have always been interested in presenting. I felt so comfortable and confident for my first time. The workshop solidified my dream of presenting in the future.

I also spent a lot of time with the Sportswomen team. It was interesting to watch how two women were the planners, producers and directors of the whole show. Plus I got to watch Jane Dougall present while I was in the gallery with the director.

The rest of the day was with the producers and it was amazing to see how they interacted with the presenters and how they communicated with the floor staff. I learnt how much responsibility producers have.

1:44 Presenters for a day! Ellen Keane, Emily Appleton and Francesca Summers ask the questions Presenters for a day! Ellen Keane, Emily Appleton and Francesca Summers ask the questions

I do not think I would thrive in an environment that is fast and stressful! There was so much footage, buttons and communication! It was an exhausting hour!

My third day was so exciting and I got to watch the Arsenal Women and Men train and watch reporter Aidan Magee interviewing.

Aidan began the day interviewing women's manager Joe Montemurro. It was interesting to watch how effortless Aidan was and how comfortable Joe was with him.

We got to film the women and men training and then I saw how all the footage was sent to the Sky server using a large mobile device. The recordings upload in real time so there was a long wait!

There was even more waiting for the player interviews. I prepared my questions and finally did my interview with defender Louise Quinn and really enjoyed it. I felt very comfortable getting Louise to tell her story.

The only bit I felt uncomfortable doing was finishing the interview. I didn't know what to say! This is the main thing I need to work on to improve my interview skills. Aidan interviewed the final player and we finished a busy but great day.

SSN presenter and reporter Jane Dougall showing Ellen the ropes

My final day involved shadowing floor manager Femi. I got to meet all the presenters and he made sure I had my photo taken with everyone and I was shown how to mic up a guest.

Femi showed me how the radio worked and how he was constantly communicating with the gallery and audio for any adjustments or information that needed to be shared. He also spent a lot of time ensuring that nothing walked into the shot of the camera!

If the presenters needed anything Femi would get it for them. I really enjoyed shadowing him and he created a happy atmosphere which made everybody else around him happier doing their jobs.

My work experience at Sky was amazing. I learned I have a big passion for presenting and interviewing and I got to see how all the teams in Sky work in harmony to produce content for the live show.

I got to meet incredible people whose energy make Sky such a happy work environment.