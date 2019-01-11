Additions to Superstars of Gymnastics join Simone Biles and Max Whitlock

1:11 Max Whitlock and Simone Biles will feature in the Superstars of Gymnastics Max Whitlock and Simone Biles will feature in the Superstars of Gymnastics

Dominick Cunningham, Casimir Schmidt and Jay Thompson are the latest stars to join the incredible line-up for the Superstars of Gymnastics, which takes place over two sessions at The O2, London on Saturday, March 23, live on Sky Sports.

Led by Simone Biles and Max Whitlock, the Superstars of Gymnastics will showcase the very best in gymnastics talent with the likes of Fabian Hambuchen, Courtney Tulloch, Marcel Nguyen, and Elisabeth Seitz already confirmed to appear.

Birmingham's Cunningham won floor gold at last year's European Championships in Glasgow, where he also collected silver in the team event. At the Commonwealth Games he won gold with Team England and was bronze medallist on vault.

Simone Biles will star at Superstars of Gymnastics

Six-time Dutch national champion Schmidt took silver at the 2015 European Games in Baku and he cannot wait to take part in the Superstars of Gymnastics.

"I'm so happy to announce that I am part of the Superstars of Gymnastics," said Schmidt. "I am so excited to perform at The O2 among some of the best gymnasts in the world. I am so excited."

Thompson, who trains alongside fellow Superstars of Gymnastics confirmed athlete Max Whitlock, is a two-time Junior European Champion.

Germany's Seitz also joined the Superstars of Gymnastics recently. The 25-year-old won uneven bars bronze at the 2018 World Championships and is also a two-time European Championships medallist.