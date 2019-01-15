Skier Marta Bassino wins bronze at World Cup event in Giant of Kronplatz

Marta Bassino (right) has made it two podiums in two years at Kronplatz

Italian skier Marta Bassino delighted her fans as she returned to the podium in majestic fashion after starring in the Giant Slalom at Kronplatz.

The 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has struggled at the start of her downhill campaign but was in dazzling form on Tuesday after having recent races in Austria cancelled because of heavy snow.

Bassino was fourth in the first heat, then leapt a spot in the next race to secure bronze behind the dominant American and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, and France's Tessa Worley.

It equals her best ever result on a track she clearly adores. She was third on the same Italian slopes two years ago, followed with fourth last year.

"I do not know what to say, I'm too happy for this third place I've been waiting for this for so long," Bassino said.

"I continued to work hard, even if the results did not arrive (earlier in the season). Now it comes all at once and moreover at home.

"I dedicate it to my fan club and to all the people who have been close to me."

Bassino next races at Cortina in Italy on January 19/20.