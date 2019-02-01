Lindsey Vonn announces retirement from ski racing

Lindsey Vonn won 82 World Cup races, 20 more than her nearest rival

Lindsey Vonn has announced she will retire from ski racing after this month's world championships in Sweden.

The women's all-time leader in World Cup wins (82) had been planning to retire in December but changed her plans because of persistent pain in both knees, which she fully realised after failing to finish a race in Italy last month.

"It's been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing," said Vonn on social media.

"I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career."

"My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."

Vonn won Olympic gold in the downhill at Vancouver in 2010

As well as a record-breaking 82 World Cup wins, Vonn also won Olympic gold in the downhill at Vancouver in 2010 and was a double gold medal winner at the World Championships in 2009 in the downhill and the super-G.

The world championships open with the women's super-G on Tuesday. The women's downhill is scheduled for February 10th.