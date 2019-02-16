News

Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley set to finally settle Bellator MMA rivalry

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Action at 3am on Sunday morning

Michael 'Venom' Page has completed his preparation ahead of Bellator MMA fight against Paul Daley
Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Paul Daley collide in the most significant MMA fight ever between two Brits at 3am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Check out the video at the top of this page to see how the undefeated MVP has been training for his toughest test to date.
Michael 'Venom' Page says Paul Daley is nervous and does not want to be here
Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch the US, London and Dublin shows of the Bellator MMA 2019 tour, starting next Saturday night when Michael Page fights Paul Daley.

Sky Sports fight dates announced:

  • Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley - Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT, USA
  • Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham - Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 - 3Arena - Dublin
  • Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Grimshaw - Friday, March 22 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK, USA
  • Bellator 219: Koreshkov vs. Larkin - Friday, March 29 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA, USA
  • Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch - Saturday, April 27 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA, USA

