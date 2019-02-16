Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley set to finally settle Bellator MMA rivalry

1:06 Michael 'Venom' Page has completed his preparation ahead of Bellator MMA fight against Paul Daley Michael 'Venom' Page has completed his preparation ahead of Bellator MMA fight against Paul Daley

Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Paul Daley collide in the most significant MMA fight ever between two Brits at 3am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Check out the video at the top of this page to see how the undefeated MVP has been training for his toughest test to date.

✍ FEATURE on the animosity and awkward truths between @BellatorMMA's Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley | @JamesDielhenn https://t.co/mWzSG9CRks pic.twitter.com/FeXNrTk5DH — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 15, 2019

0:40 Michael 'Venom' Page says Paul Daley is nervous and does not want to be here Michael 'Venom' Page says Paul Daley is nervous and does not want to be here

Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch the US, London and Dublin shows of the Bellator MMA 2019 tour, starting next Saturday night when Michael Page fights Paul Daley.

