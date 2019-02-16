Michael 'Venom' Page and Paul Daley set to finally settle Bellator MMA rivalry
Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Action at 3am on Sunday morning
Last Updated: 16/02/19 9:09am
Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Paul Daley collide in the most significant MMA fight ever between two Brits at 3am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.
Check out the video at the top of this page to see how the undefeated MVP has been training for his toughest test to date.
Sky Sports will be the only place in the UK and Ireland to watch the US, London and Dublin shows of the Bellator MMA 2019 tour, starting next Saturday night when Michael Page fights Paul Daley.
Sky Sports fight dates announced:
- Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley - Saturday Feb. 16, 2019 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT, USA
- Bellator 217: Gallagher vs. Graham - Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 - 3Arena - Dublin
- Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Grimshaw - Friday, March 22 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK, USA
- Bellator 219: Koreshkov vs. Larkin - Friday, March 29 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA, USA
- Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch - Saturday, April 27 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA, USA