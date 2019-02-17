Michael 'Venom' Page outpoints Paul Daley in Bellator MMA fight

4:30 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216 Highlights of Michael 'Venom' Page against Paul Daley in the quarter-finals of the Welterweight World Grand Prix from Bellator 216

Michael ‘Venom’ Page fended off the takedowns of Paul Daley to earn a unanimous decision victory in the biggest ever MMA fight involving two Brits.

Page retained his unbeaten record (14-0) against his bitter rival at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to progress in Bellator's Welterweight World Grand Prix tournament.

"He didn't come to fight," Page criticised after three judges each gave him a 48-47 score. "He was bragging about being a knockout artist and tried more takedowns than he's ever tried in his career.

"The one and only MVP is here to stay, and to take that belt."

After a cagey opening round, Page opened up with the first of his trademark innovative kicks - but Daley replied by uncharacteristically taking the fight to the floor.

Page stung his opponent with a big right hand in the third round but, again, Daley dragged him to the ground where he landed some notable offence for the first time.

Page had never fought beyond 15 minutes (Daley had only once in 58 previous fights). Daley was again successful with a takedown but Page caught the eye with a flying knee.

As the clocked ticked in the final round Daley's latest takedown was reversed by Page, who failed to lock in a rear naked choke but ended the fight in a dominant position.

It was the most significant result of Page's career and he will next fight Douglas Lima in the semi-final of the World Grand Prix.

"It will be an absolute honour to share the cage with some I respect," Page said.

"Expect fireworks," Lima replied.

