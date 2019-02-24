James Gallagher thrilled to silence doubters

2:08 James Gallagher was pleased to prove the doubters wrong by submitting Steven Graham after coming off a big loss. James Gallagher was pleased to prove the doubters wrong by submitting Steven Graham after coming off a big loss.

James Gallagher returned to winning ways on Saturday night with a comfortable first-round submission win over Steven Graham, which came by way of a rear naked choke.

'The Strabanimal' bounced back from a harrowing defeat to Ricky Bandejas, a loss which sparked major backlash due to his brash behaviour in the lead-up to the bout.

"People stood on me," he explained. "They ridiculed me. I've never had as much grief over the last few months in all my life.

"I climbed to the top of it, came to the pinnacle of my training, peaked at the right time, felt absolutely great, walked out here, put on a performance like that. That humbled me. People on about 'this will humble you, you're a cocky kid, you're getting kicked in the face'. That won't humble me.

"That makes me want to go more. Strive for that.

"Everybody stood on me when I got beaten. 'You need to be humble. That there will make you humble.' No it won't! When I go out there in front of my country and see them people behind me and like that, and I hear that support and love that they give me, that humbles me.

"I've never been as blown away as this in my life."

Gallagher received a rapturous reception on Saturday night in the 3Arena, as the capacity Dublin crowd cheered him on to victory.

"Everybody doubted me," he reflected. "Everyone thought I was going to crumble when I walked out here in front of 8,700. I stayed calm, I knew it wasn't right and I fixed it, got it and I won."

Recording a comprehensive win while headlining a bumper card at a packed-out arena will only enhance Gallagher's growing reputation. Although the Irishman remained coy as to a potential opponent he wishes to fight, he expressed his desire to fight in the coming months before headlining the Bellator card when it returns to Dublin in September.

"I'm in this game to be the best martial artist there is," he exclaimed. "Hopefully I fight in May, and then Dublin in September. We're back."