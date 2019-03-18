GB swimmer Freya Anderson impresses at Edinburgh International Meet

Freya Anderson was in fine form across the three days in Edinburgh

Teenage swimmer Freya Anderson was in flying form in Scotland with four weeks to go until the British Championships.

The pressure is building with GB's swimmers preparing for a hectic schedule in the pool as the qualification process for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gathers momentum.

At the weekend was the Edinburgh International Swim Meet and the 18-year-old Sky Sports Scholar impressed.

The Ellesmere College Titans star came out on top in the 50m skins (five elimination rounds) and won the 200 Freestyle in a new personal best of 1 minute 58.19 seconds.

She also secured silver in the 100m Freestyle in 54.18 seconds - 0.02s off her season's best and just 0.17s behind Danish winner Signe Bro.

"This weekend was a real confidence booster," Anderson said. "It was all about coming to race while being tired and I still felt really good!

"It showed me the things I'm doing in training are paying off. I also came back really fast in the second 50 in the 100 though so I'm really happy with that and so is my coach!

"I cannot wait for it to come together at the British Championships and trials in Glasgow (April 16-21).

"I always love suiting up and racing and this weekend was no different! And I'm learning things too which should really help me at the trials."