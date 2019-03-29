WATCH: Earl Strickland fumes after World Pool Masters exit

2:00 Pool favourite Earl Strickland cut a disconsolate figure after losing 7-2 to Eklent Kaci at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar but it wasn't just the result he was unhappy with... Pool favourite Earl Strickland cut a disconsolate figure after losing 7-2 to Eklent Kaci at the World Pool Masters in Gibraltar but it wasn't just the result he was unhappy with...

Earl Strickland was left fuming at the crowd, venue and the future of the sport after losing 7-2 to Eklent Kaci in the preliminary round of the Word Pool Masters in Gibraltar.

American Strickland, a familiar face at the Mosconi Cup and winner of numerous nine-ball pool events around the world, took exception to fans he claimed had "singled him out" and were opening beers while he tried to play his shot.

The 57-year-old, who has built a reputation for being a tough customer during his long career in the sport, also claimed it was too cold for him in the Victoria Stadium, before hinting he will not be back to play next year.

All of which made for a difficult interview for Sky Sports' Tom White, who nonetheless managed to remain calm under pressure.

Press play on the video to see how the extraordinary interview panned out…

Coverage of the World Pool Masters continues over the weekend on Sky Sports.