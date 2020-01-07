Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold early front-runners for British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards

Anthony Joshua come back from defeat to regain his heavyweight titles in 2019

Sporting Equals chief executive Arun Kang OBE outlined Anthony Joshua and Trent Alexander-Arnold as likely front-runners for the men's category of the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSAs).

The BEDSAs recognise the contributions made by black and minority ethnic communities within sport at elite and local levels, and are split into nine categories.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool last season

After regaining his world heavyweight titles in November following defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in June, Joshua is among the expected nominations, with Kang saying: "Everybody loves a comeback king".

Another candidate is Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold. The 21-year-old was an essential part of the Champions League-winning side and was a candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

Athletics stars are set to dominate the women's vote, with 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith and world heptathlon gold medallist Katarina Johnson-Thompson both competing for the honour.

Dina Asher-Smith won three medals, one gold and two silver, at the 2019 World Athletics Championships

Kang also gave mention to Cricket World Cup winner Adil Rashid, as well as Sky Scholar Joe Fraser, who became the first British male to win a Gymnastics World Championship gold on the parallel bars.

Raheem Sterling picked up last year's men's award, joining Lewis Hamilton and Mo Farah on the list of winners.

Anyone can nominate a BAME candidate for a chosen award on the BEDSA website before shortlisting takes place on February 14, with voting opening three days later. To nominate an individual or organisation for a BEDSA award, go to http://bedsa.co.uk/nominate/