Life Lessons Through Sport: All episodes available On Demand from Wednesday

Life Lessons Through Sport is a new series which is the brainchild of golf presenter Sarah Stirk. She speaks to top athletes to see what lessons we, as viewers, can learn from their experiences and bring to our own lives.

Each episode is an inspiring tale in which we learn about six different athletes, all from different backgrounds, and all looking to overcome different aspects of their lives.

Jimmy White - Perseverance Sarah talks to snooker legend Jimmy White about the ups and downs of his career, his six World Championship final defeats and what it is that still drives him to compete for major honours at the age of 58.



Adam Rippon - Authenticity Sarah talks to Olympic bronze medallist figure skater Adam Rippon about what it means to live authentically. Adam became the first openly gay US athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics in 2018.



Johnny Nelson - Confidence Former world champion boxer Johnny Nelson is next in the ring. He talks about the art of confidence. After starting out as a shy young kid, how did Nelson come out of his shell to go on to become the longest serving cruiserweight champion of all time and how has he used that self belief outside of the ring?



Elise Christie - Resilience Former world champion speed skater Elise Christie opens up about the resilience she has shown in the face of online abuse and mental health struggles. Despite some heartbreaking outcomes in Olympic finals, she's maintained her standing as one of the best speed skaters in the world.



Ian Poulter - Attitude In this episode, Sarah talks to Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter about the importance of having a positive outlook and 'never say die' attitude. Poulter’s mental strength has enabled him to sustain a career as one of the world's best golfers and has been a major factor in his prolific Ryder Cup record for Team Europe.



Bethany Hamilton - Adversity Inspirational pro surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks about the mental fortitude and sheer determination she showed in becoming one of the world’s best surfers. Hamilton suffered a horrific shark attack at the age of just 13, which resulted in her losing her left arm.



