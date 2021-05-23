Athletes to unite behind launch of Race Report Card on anniversary of George Floyd murder

Kadeena Cox is part of the Sports Advisory Monitoring Panel launching the Race Report Card

National Governing Bodies and professional clubs will be measured on the progress towards inclusion of Black communities through a Race Report Card, launching on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Based on a scheme created in the United States, the Race Report Card is expected to play an integral role in holding organisations to account on commitments made around diversity by various sports after Floyd's death on May 25 last year.

The Race Report Card is being driven by the Sport Monitoring Advisory Panel (SMAP), comprised of influential current and former Black athletes including four-time Paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox, former England Test cricketer Devon Malcolm, Women's Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi, QPR technical director Chris Ramsey and netballer Ama Agbeze.

The panel also features former Olympian Fiona May, ex-Paralympian Alexandra Rickham, Waltham Forest Gators head coach Harley Hicks, sports editor at The Voice Rodney Hinds, and leading sports academic Professor Kevin Hylton from Leeds Beckett University.

Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel key objectives: To act as a monitoring group to check and challenge publicly funded sport and physical activity organisations regarding statements made, interventions delivered and their impact

Identify and profile best practice of publicly funded sport and physical activity organisations.

Advise and guide Sporting Equals on commensurate matters related to the above.

The Race Report Card will score the progress made by sports bodies on policy and strategy, and workforce profile. It will also focus on ethnically diverse representation within men's and women's sides at national team level,

Sports bodies will be asked to complete the Race Report Card electronically, and the findings will be analysed and processed ahead of the publication of a league table later this year, allowing for sports to be compared on performance.

The panel wanted to give organisations including Sports NGBs a year after they offered commitments and made statements about tackling racial inequality within sport.

1:08 Paralympic athlete and cyclist Kadeena Cox explains what the Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel has been set up to achieve. Paralympic athlete and cyclist Kadeena Cox explains what the Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel has been set up to achieve.

Sporting Equals launched the Sports Monitoring Advisory Panel to hold to account publicly funded sporting organisations over their Black Lives Matter-inspired pledges.

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org