Weber Cup: Europe recapture title from USA ending four-year drought in thrilling final day

Team Europe produced a stunning comeback to defeat Team USA 18-17 and reclaim the Weber Cup (Photo courtesy of Taka Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport)

Europe reclaimed for Weber Cup for the first time since 2017 after securing a sensational 18-17 victory on a nail-biting final day in Leicester.

Europe appeared down and out at 15-11 down heading into the evening session as USA edged closer to the finish line.

But the bowling gods looked down on Europe as Captain Dom Barrett delivered when it mattered most before Jesper Svensson bowled the winning strike, picking up the MVP trophy in the process.

Barrett said: "Just look at these guys, as a team, unbelievable. These guys, the whole weekend have been unbelievable.

"Hats off to the Americans they're a fantastic team with great bowlers. I said before, they're the hardest team we've ever played, and I think that stands true. To come all this way and to be a part of this atmosphere, isn't easy."

ICE in his veins.



Jesper Svensson has done it for Europe in the most dramatic fashion 🥶#WeberCup pic.twitter.com/lyofLMMgTF — Weber Cup (@webercup) October 16, 2021

Thomas Larsen squeezed past Tom Daughert to start the ball rolling for Team Europe and then Svensson and Richard Teece formed a formidable duo to beat Kyle Troup and Chris Via.

In arguable the match of the tournament, Stuart Williams and Chris Barnes went to the first roll-off of the week after it ended 254-254.

After two throws each, it was level at 60-60 going into the third frame where Williams made 19 meaning a strike would seal a win for Barnes and the USA. Barnes made nine too before missing what looked like a simple spare to give Williams a vital win 79-69 and reduce the gap to one frame.

Nine strikes from Via sealed a convincing win over Svensson at 278-246 to put the USA back on track at 16-14 and then Anthony Simonsen defeated Teece to put his side just one point away from retaining the Weber Cup.

But Larsen replicated an earlier win over Daugherty by downing him for a second time in the session to keep Europe in the hunt and then Barrett dug deep to edge out Kyle Troup to cut USA's lead to one.

💍 Richie Teece has just topped his crowning moment as a #WeberCup champion!



She said YES! pic.twitter.com/0bcKUr4wSD — Weber Cup (@webercup) October 16, 2021

Svensson bowled the MVP match against Simonsen, beating his opponent in a roll-off as Europe rallied in front of a packed home crowd.

Europe went into the decider knowing they'd won both baker matches so far and with that mental advantage, they took their first leg up towards victory in the sixth frame. Troup left one pin hanging and from then on, Europe seized on it. Captain Barrett delivered when it mattered most with two strikes.

Barrett's opposite number Barnes faltered, and it meant Svensson bowled the winning strike, picking up the MVP trophy in the process.

Established in 2000, the Weber Cup is the annual USA vs Europe tenpin bowling challenge. Named after American bowling legend Dick Weber, the man who helped shape modern bowling, the event features two five-man teams competing over three days in a series of singles and doubles matches.