UK Sport and Sport England outline increased safeguarding and welfare plans for all sports

The two largest sporting bodies responsible for funding elite and grassroots sport in the UK have outlined plans to strengthen safeguarding and welfare across all sports.

The move by UK Sport and Sport England is in response to the shocking findings of the Whyte Review, which was published last June.

It revealed the often sickening lengths at which young gymnasts were being bullied, starved, and physically and mentally abused by those entrusted with their safety and welfare, their coaches.

The Whyte Review suggests over 3,500 complaints were made to British Gymnastics between 2008 and 2020.

While British Gymnastics is undergoing a long process of reform with oversight from both UK Sport and Sport England, it was acknowledged in the aftermath of the Whyte Review that strengthening safeguarding and welfare should not be confined just to gymnastics, but all sports.

UK Sport and Sport England have now jointly agreed to implement 19 commitments which span coaching, performance athlete support, good governance, dispute resolution and the creation of safer environments.

Among the commitments to help coaches, an independent representative body will be created for coaches which provides them with leadership, representation, and support. Another commitment is to develop a national registration scheme for sports coaches which will include what qualifications they have completed and their suitability for work in specific roles.

In terms of dispute resolution, UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday believes elite level athletes within the UK can and will "keep winning and win well," but effective partnerships and a willingness across sports for cultural change will strengthen welfare issues.

She highlighted 'Sport Integrity' launched in May 2022 and run by Sport Resolutions, which enables athletes to raise concerns with an independent body should they feel it uncomfortable to do so within their own sport.

Twenty-two out of 34 publicly-funded sports have already signed up to 'Sport Integrity' - that represents 79% of all elite sportsmen and women in the UK. It's envisaged all 34 sports will sign up by the end of 2023.

Speaking on the commitments outlined, Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England and UK Sport CEO Sally Munday jointly said: "Sport delivers so much positive impact for our society, communities and people.

"Whether it is the mental and physical health benefits of being active and connecting with others, enjoying live sport as a spectator or volunteer, or the inspirational moments delivered by our elite athletes, sport matters.

"Sport is precious and all organisations who have either a leadership role in sport or provide sport in this country have a responsibility to help protect and improve it for all.

"Since the publication of the Whyte Review in the summer of 2022, we have been reviewing the findings and exploring how we can use them to drive improvements and better support those who organise, coach and take part in sport to ensure the best possible experience for all.

"We have also been working closely with British Gymnastics to support them to make swift changes and develop their plan of reforms.

"We have a responsibility to the gymnasts, parents, coaches and others to ensure their bravery in stepping forward and contributing to the review doesn't just lead to progress in their own sport, but has a lasting legacy across all of sport.

"This package of reforms incorporate change in areas where we as Sports Councils have agency and jurisdiction, but we also remain in ongoing conversation with government around wider reforms in the sector.

"Today is a positive step forward, but there is a huge amount of work still to be done to ensure all sport is consistently safe, welcoming and inclusive for all."

The commitment to improve safeguarding and welfare across all sport has been driven by the findings of the Whyte Review which specifically investigated gymnastics. Often harrowing testimony was given by athletes in the review.

UK Sport and Sport England both acknowledged that significant work was still needed within British Gymnastics to address the issues and the backlog of cases they have to work through, but that the 'cultural intent of British Gymnastics regarding safeguarding and welfare is strong.'

The review also raised the debate about young athletes competing at the elite level and whether it is appropriate for U18's to compete in such high pressure environments.

One of the 19 commitments outlined will see UK Sport consult on the participation of U18's and adults at risk in the highest levels of senior international high-performance sport, and the options available to policy makers to ensure a safe environment is provided.