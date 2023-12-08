Mosconi Cup: Team Europe clinch convincing 11-3 Mosconi Cup win for fourth in a row on Sky Sports

Team Europe clinched a convincing 2023 Mosconi Cup win, as they wrapped up an 11-3 success vs Team USA at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, claiming a fourth win in a row in doing so.

Having swept the opening night 4-0 in London, Europe extended their advantage to 7-1 on the second evening and 9-2 on the third, but it was the USA who struck first on day four.

The USA's most famous player Shane Van Boening defeated Joshua Filler 5-2 in the opening clash, but Europe then hit back to claim a vital point in the subsequent doubles clash. Indeed, Filler and Albin Ouschan beat Skyler Woodward and Tyler Skyler 5-3, to put Europe one point away from overall victory.

Spaniard David Alcaide was next to the table for Europe, but the USA's Shane Wolford put up a fight to drag the clash to 4-4.

The loss equals the USA's heaviest ever away defeat in the Mosconi Cup.

Day four at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 11-3 USA

Match One: Shane Van Boening 5-2 Joshua Filler

5-2 Joshua Filler Match Two: Joshua Filler & Albin Ouschan 5-3 Skyler Woodward & Tyler Skyler

5-3 Skyler Woodward & Tyler Skyler Match Three: David Alcaide 5-4 Shane Wolford

Day three at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 9-2 USA

Match One: Jayson Shaw & David Alcaide 5-2 Skyler Woodward & Shane Wolford

5-2 Skyler Woodward & Shane Wolford Match Two: Jayson Shaw 5-1 Skyler Woodward

5-1 Skyler Woodward Match Three: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz & Jayson Shaw 3-5 Skyler Woodward & Fedor Gorst

Day two at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 7-1 USA

Match One: Joshua Filler 5-2 Fedor Gorst

5-2 Fedor Gorst Match Two: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz 5-4 Fedor Gorst

5-4 Fedor Gorst Match Three: Joshua Filler & Francisco Sanchez 4-5 Shane van Boening & Fedor Gorst

Match Four: Albin Ouschan 5-0 Tyler Styer

Day one at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 4-0 USA