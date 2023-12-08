Mosconi Cup: Team Europe clinch convincing 11-3 Mosconi Cup win for fourth in a row on Sky Sports
Team Europe lift Mosconi Cup for fourth time in succession, and 16th overall; Europeans clinch dominant 11-3 win over Team USA at Alexandra Palace; At 9-2 ahead, Europe needed two more points on Saturday; Joshua Filler & Albin Ouschan won doubles match, before David Alcaide secured trophy
Last Updated: 09/12/23 10:24pm
Team Europe clinched a convincing 2023 Mosconi Cup win, as they wrapped up an 11-3 success vs Team USA at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, claiming a fourth win in a row in doing so.
Having swept the opening night 4-0 in London, Europe extended their advantage to 7-1 on the second evening and 9-2 on the third, but it was the USA who struck first on day four.
The USA's most famous player Shane Van Boening defeated Joshua Filler 5-2 in the opening clash, but Europe then hit back to claim a vital point in the subsequent doubles clash. Indeed, Filler and Albin Ouschan beat Skyler Woodward and Tyler Skyler 5-3, to put Europe one point away from overall victory.
Spaniard David Alcaide was next to the table for Europe, but the USA's Shane Wolford put up a fight to drag the clash to 4-4.
The loss equals the USA's heaviest ever away defeat in the Mosconi Cup.
Day four at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 11-3 USA
- Match One: Shane Van Boening 5-2 Joshua Filler
- Match Two: Joshua Filler & Albin Ouschan 5-3 Skyler Woodward & Tyler Skyler
- Match Three: David Alcaide 5-4 Shane Wolford
Day three at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 9-2 USA
- Match One: Jayson Shaw & David Alcaide 5-2 Skyler Woodward & Shane Wolford
- Match Two: Jayson Shaw 5-1 Skyler Woodward
- Match Three: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz & Jayson Shaw 3-5 Skyler Woodward & Fedor Gorst
Day two at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 7-1 USA
- Match One: Joshua Filler 5-2 Fedor Gorst
- Match Two: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz 5-4 Fedor Gorst
- Match Three: Joshua Filler & Francisco Sanchez 4-5 Shane van Boening & Fedor Gorst
- Match Four: Albin Ouschan 5-0 Tyler Styer
Day one at the Mosconi Cup - Europe 4-0 USA
- Match One: Team Europe 5-4 Team USA
- Match Two: Jayson Shaw & Albin Ouschan 5-2 Shane Van Boening & Tyler Styer
- Match Three: Joshua Filler 5-0 Skyler Woodward
- Match Four: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz & David Alcaide 5-3 Fedor Gorst & Shane Wolford