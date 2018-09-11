Molly Thompson-Smith, Joe Fraser and Imani Lansiquot star in arena

Imani, Joe and Molly all impressed in their respective sporting arenas

Three Sky Sports Scholars enjoyed an action-packed weekend of emotion, competitive returns and picking up more trophies.

It was a hugely significant few days for climber Molly Thompson-Smith who was scaling the walls again in her first competition since rupturing her fingers in January.

The 20-year-old showed no ill-effects from major hand surgery at the World Championships in Innsbruck to battle through the opening round and just miss out on a final spot.

"It was a pleasure to climb in the semis at my first competition this year," Thompson-Smith said.

"I had fun, climbed well, and didn't feel any pain in my finger during the whole event which is something I thought wouldn't happen for quite some time!

"It was a great reintroduction to competition and I'm excited to see what's possible with a full winter's training and healthy fingers!"

Gymnast Joe Fraser added to his trophy cabinet at The London Open one month after securing team silver at the European Championships.

The event acted as trials for October's World Championships in Qatar and the 19-year-old continued his fine form by becoming All-Around champion.

On Sunday he was fifth on Pommel, first in Parallel Bars, third on the Rings, third on the Vault and fifth on the High Bar.

"It was so much fun," Fraser said. "Getting back in the gym after such a high at the Europeans was hard but the championships motivated me to push myself more and see what else I can achieve.

"To walk away as champion was never in my mind but I was really not thinking about scores on the way round the competition which clearly worked well for me.

"I still had mistakes so there are areas for me to improve and that's what I'll be focusing on now I'm back in the gym."

Sprinter Imani Lansiquot wrapped up her athletics campaign in the Czech Republic competing for Europe at the IAAF Continental Cup.

The European team were defending champions but had to settle for second best behind Team Americas in the four-day event.

It was still a lively show for 20-year-old Lansiquot who finished second in the 4x100m relay alongside Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah and Bianca Williams clocking 42.55 seconds.

She said: "We represented the whole continent! I'm really glad to get points for the team, run a solid leg, and be done for the year! My first Continental Cup was a blast!"