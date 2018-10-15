Swimmer Freya Anderson makes Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Freya Anderson won four medals at the European Championships in Glasgow

Freya Anderson's golden efforts in the swimming pool have been rewarded by making the shortlist for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

The 17-year-old Sky Sports Scholar may be still at school studying A-Levels but she's still managed to produce the goods with a stunning year, seemingly undaunted as a teenage senior competitor.

She began her campaign by dealing with an ongoing back problem, but hit back with a hat-trick of golds to end her junior career in style at the Europeans in Helsinki in July.

Anderson then showed guts and calmness on the big stage at the European Championships in Glasgow, anchoring legs to gold in the 4x100m mixed medley and 200m freestyle relay, as well as winning bronze in the 4x200m mixed freestyle and 4x100m medley relay.

After being named in the top 10 contenders for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award, Anderson said: "I'm super happy to be nominated for this.

"It's an absolute honour and after successfully transitioning from junior to senior this year I hope I've inspired a few juniors that they can do it too."

The group of 10 athletes will be reduced to a top 3 to be announced on October 19 with the winner revealed two days later.

